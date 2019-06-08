Mary E. (Coulon) O'Connor, of Weymouth, died June 4, 2019. She was 95. Born in Quincy and raised in Weymouth. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart School in Weymouth. She worked at Raytheon as a supervisor and at Proctor and Gamble Quincy plant for 31 years. An avid square dancer she and her husband Gene traveled through out the country and the Carribean for many years. Both she and her husband assisted in running a square and round dance convention in Bermuda for 13 years. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Eugene F. O'Connor. Mary was a devoted wife, special aunt and a wonderful neighbor. Sister of the late Theresa L. Hegarty and Walter and Ralph Coulon. She is survived by 3 nieces Dianne Ward of Mashpee, Michelle Bailey of Hanover, and Judith Ann Manning of Louisville, Ky.., two nephews, John A. Manning of Hingham and Robert Cummings of Norwell Also survived by many grand nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Monday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by her funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary