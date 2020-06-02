Mary E. Seabury of North Weymouth, died May 28, 2020. Mary spent her life creating. Illustration, sewing, painting, baking, sculpture, and animation are just a few of the countless mediums she explored over the years. Mary loved to share stories of her experiences. Whether it was about when she took a ship to Ireland and the crew let her paint flowers on the deck, or the time she spent as a living window display in a storefront in Manhattan, she was always excited to share all the little details that only she would notice. She was proud of the time she spent teaching, and many of her students held a lasting place in her heart. If you ever lost Mary in a crowd on the beach or while shopping at TJ Maxx, you could usually find her by looking for whichever unique hat she was wearing that day. She was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Seabury. Devoted mother of Heather Brown and her husband Stephen of North Attleboro, Adam Seabury of North Weymouth and Elevena Allen and her husband Patrick of NY. Cherished "Winky Nanny" of August, Pattie and Liam, all of NY. Also survived by many cousins and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Mary's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 2, 2020.