1/1
Mary E. Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Stevens, of Plympton, passed away on October 24, 2020, at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston with family by her side. She was 94 years old. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Stevens. Loving mother of Mary E. Nickerson (Errico) and her late husband John of Plympton, and the late Henry Errico of NY. Cherished Grandmother to Matthew Hockney and his wife Jill of Quincy, and Kristen M. Hockney of Kingston. Treasured Great-Grandmother GG, to Darian and Davyn Hockney of Quincy. Sister of the late William O'Donnell and Eunice Comeau. She was devoted to her family and lived a life full of love. Her smile, warmth, kindness, generosity and sweet personality were felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing Mary. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Friday, October 30, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., at St. Josephs Church in Kingston. Interment will directly follow at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Cir., Plymouth, MA 02360 or The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved