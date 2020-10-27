Mary E. Stevens, of Plympton, passed away on October 24, 2020, at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston with family by her side. She was 94 years old. Beloved wife of the late Matthew Stevens. Loving mother of Mary E. Nickerson (Errico) and her late husband John of Plympton, and the late Henry Errico of NY. Cherished Grandmother to Matthew Hockney and his wife Jill of Quincy, and Kristen M. Hockney of Kingston. Treasured Great-Grandmother GG, to Darian and Davyn Hockney of Quincy. Sister of the late William O'Donnell and Eunice Comeau. She was devoted to her family and lived a life full of love. Her smile, warmth, kindness, generosity and sweet personality were felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing Mary. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St, Kingston on Friday, October 30, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., at St. Josephs Church in Kingston. Interment will directly follow at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Cir., Plymouth, MA 02360 or The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store