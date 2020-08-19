Mary Elizabeth (Popoloski) VanAmringe, of Marshfield, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, at the age of 66. Born in Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Lynch) Popoloski, and sister of the late siblings, Martin "Grizz" Popoloski and Cathy Murphy. She is survived by her siblings, Michael Popoloski and his wife Nancy, Louis Popoloski and his wife Cynthia, Joseph Popoloski, Christopher Popoloski and his wife Martha, and Mark Popoloski and his wife Sandy. She was the mother of Roger P. VanAmringe Jr., Rebecca J. VanAmringe, Laura L. VanAmringe, and the proud Grammy of Kaylin, Daniel, and Timothy VanAmringe, Kenny Whelan Jr., Daniel Preston Jr., Samantha Eveline, and Ryder VanAmringe. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary recently retired after a long career of more than 40 years in accounts payable and office administration. Although dedicated to working hard and supporting her family, Mary's true passion in life was spending time with her grandchildren, making memories, and spoiling them rotten. Her mischievous personality made those around her laugh and get into trouble at times. Stubborn to a fault, Mary's humor, love, and devotion to family will be her lifelong gift for those she leaves behind, especially her grandchildren. A service celebrating Mary's life will be held at the end of the month in a private ceremony.



