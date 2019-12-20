|
|
Mary Ellen Burke, age 69, died December 17, 2019, at Deutsches Altenheim, West Roxbury, from complications related to Alzheimers disease. Mary Ellen was born in Boston, March 12, 1950, the third of fourteen children of Gerald F. and Helen (McColgan) Hughes of Dorchester. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Thomas J. Burke of West Roxbury; and by their three children, Matthew T. Burke and his wife Jennifer Rost of Falls Church, Virginia, Andrew J. Burke and his wife Stephanie Burke of Middleton and Emily K. Burke of San Francisco, California. She is also survived by grandsons, Aaron "AJ" Jackson and Austin Thomas; and granddaughter, Hannah Rose. She was the beloved sister of Anne M. James of Quincy, Gerald F. Hughes Jr. of Chester, Virginia, Kathleen Manna of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Stephen J. Hughes of Dorchester, Christine F. Burke of Scarborough, Maine, Theresa C. Hughes of Dorchester, Michael R. Hughes of Braintree, Bernadette M. Connolly of Quincy, Laurette Hughes of East Hardwick, Vermont, Joseph C. Hughes of Coldwater, Michigan, Francis X. Hughes of Bristol, Rhode Island, Peter A. Hughes of Spencer and the late John J. Hughes of Quincy. Also a loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen attended Saint William's School in Dorchester and Fontbonne Academy in Milton. She joined the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph after graduating from high school. After leaving the congregation, she went to work at New England Telephone Company and enrolled at Boston College, where she met her future husband Tom in Music Appreciation class. After their marriage in 1975, they settled in West Roxbury, where she lived the rest of her life. She earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1973 and added a master's degree from Boston College in 1979. Mary Ellen spent her entire working career after college as a teacher. She taught every elementary grade along the way, but dedicated most of her years to teaching at her favorite level, the first grade. She began at Saint William's School, and then moved to Holy Name School in West Roxbury. Following the births of her three children, she resumed her teaching career at the Collicot School in Milton, where for nearly thirty years she was one of the most popular and beloved elementary teachers ever. When Milton established its Teacher-of-the-Year honor in 2001, she was the overwhelming choice for first recipient. She enjoyed occasional trips abroad to places such as Ireland, England, and France. But her favorite leisure-time activity was visiting and traveling with her immediate and extended families, and being a doting grammy to her grandkids. The year-end holiday season, especially Thanksgiving, was her favorite time of the year. She was also active as a volunteer for several years in Saint Theresa's Parish, West Roxbury, where she was a member of the Parish Council and the Marriage Preparation Team. Visiting hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Most Precious Church, 25 Maple St., Hyde Park, on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mary Ellen's name to the Deutsches Altenheim Foundation, 2222 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132, www.germancentre.org/donate/; or to Fontbonne Academy, 930 Brook Road, Milton, MA 02186, www.fontbonneacademy.org/giving. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 617-323-5600
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 20, 2019