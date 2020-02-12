|
Mary Ellen "Marlen" (Gillis) Egan of Milton, age 91, loving mother, reunited with her husband Bob in heaven, on February 8, 2020. She was born September 23, 1928, to Dr. Frederick J. Gillis PhD. of West Roxbury and Ellen Russell, married to Dr. Robert W. Egan, MD. She is survived by her children, Mary-Ellen Curry; Robert W. Egan Jr., John F. Egan, Suzanne, Daniel R. Egan, Edmund J. (Ned) Egan and Michael J. Egan. Her infant son, Daniel E. Egan, preceded her in death along with brothers Daniel (twin), Fredrick Jr., William, Joseph, and David. She had 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Marys of the Hills Church, St. Marys Rd., Milton, Saturday, February 15, at 10 oclock. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Friday, February 14, 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Council of Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020