1/
Mary F. Hagan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Frances (Douglass) Hagan, of Quincy, died peacefully, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Harbor House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hingham. She was 94. Born in Deer Isle, Maine on January 23, 1926 she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Dow) Douglass and attended local schools. Mary worked as a sales associate for Bradlee's and the Bargain Center, and later for South Shore Elders. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. Mary resided at Tobin Towers in Wollaston for over 30 years. She was a past president of the tenant association and enjoyed planning and participating in the varied association activities. She eagerly partook in family gatherings where she was known for her full makeup and heels! She enjoyed watching the Boston sports teams and always had an opinion about their performance! Mary was the devoted mother of Nevin Hagan and his wife Joyce of Weymouth, Karen Bullis and her late husband Gary of Middleboro, and John Hagan and his wife Kim of Florida. She was the loving grandmother of Adam Hagan and his wife Kristin, Gregory Hagan and his fianc Jeanna McCarthy, Christine Roche and her husband Sean, and the late Michelle Bullis. Mary was the loving great-grandmother of Ellie and Luke Hagan, and Sean and Kaitlyn Roche; and the loving step-grandmother of Kevin and Nicole Moody, Scott Howard, and Jennifer Wolfe. She is also survived by many loving nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings Annie Fifield, Norman Douglass, Julien Douglass, and Margaret Douglass. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9-11 a.m., in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Her funeral service and interment will be celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keohane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved