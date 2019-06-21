|
|
Mary F. (Kelly) McCarthy of Annapolis, Md., formerly of Quincy, Mass., died November 16, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. McCarthy II; devoted mother of Stephen F. McCarthy and his wife Denise of Whitman, Mass., William J. McCarthy III and his wife Kate of Holliston, Mass., Sharon J. McCarthy of Quincy, Mass., Brian P. McCarthy and his wife Rose of Quincy, Mass., Lisa M. Ash and Brendan Fisher of Annapolis, Md.; grandmother of 11 loving grandchildren, 4 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters; sister of the late Eileen Kradolfer and her late husband Captain John "Dutch" Kradolfer of Quincy, Mass., and John "Jack" Kelly and his late wife Audrey of Braintree, Mass. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 21, 2019