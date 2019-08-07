|
|
Mary F. (McCarthy) McLaughlin of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Quincy, Mass., and N.H., passed away on July 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to Francis J. McLaughlin of Virginia Beach; loving mother of Stephen McLaughlin of Quincy, Kevin McLaughlin of Essex, Mass., David McLaughlin of Alabama, Janice Soler of Virginia, and Karen McLaughlin of Rockland, Mass.; sister of Richard McCarthy of Holbrook, Mass., Kathy Sheeran of North Reading, Mass., Denise Bulens of Billerica, Mass., and James McCarthy of Wakefield, Mass. Mary is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Benjamin, Leahnora, Aaron, Ashley, Marissa, Inga, Ellen, Anna, and Mia. Mary was born in Boston, raised her family in Quincy, and retired to New Hampshire. While in New Hampshire, she enjoyed playing golf, dancing, bowling, hiking and volunteering her time. Together with her husband Francis, they shared 24 years in the North Conway area of New Hampshire before moving to Virginia. Mary will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Mothersetonhouse.com. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 7, 2019