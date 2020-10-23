1/
Mary F. Pleach
Mary F. (Feeney) Pleach of Milton passed away October 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland, Maine, she was raised in Dorchester and was the oldest of 10 children. She graduated from St. Margaret's High School in Dorchester, Class of 1949. Mary worked for many years as a key puncher for Kemper Insurance in Boston and N. Quincy during the 1950s and again during the 1970s and 1980s. She was extremely devoted to her family and her Catholic faith was paramount in her life and she prayed the rosary and watched Boston Catholic TV daily. She enjoyed crocheting many afghans for her grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Walter Pleach. Mother of Walter G. Pleach and his wife Kristen of Raynham, Linda Stanford and her husband Richard of Braintree, Mary Driscoll and her husband John of Milton, Paula Donovan and her husband Thomas of Holbrook, Nancy Walsh and her husband Richard of Abington, and Cynthia Pleach of Dorchester. Sister of Paul Feeney and his wife Nancy of Dorchester, Teresa Feeney of Dorchester and the late John and his wife Rita of Milton, James, Richard, Leo, and Francis Feeney and Ann Feeney and Barbara Lyons. Grandmother of Jacqueline and Lawrence Stanford, Dennis and Danielle Driscoll, Patrick, Colin, Marikate Donovan, NoraAnn and Sara Walsh, and Kathryn and Daniel Pleach. Great-grandmother of Cillian and Siena Smith, and Lillian Donovan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Monday morning at 10. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Boston Catholic TV, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
