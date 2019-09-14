Home

St. Bonaventure Church
801 State Rd
Plymouth, MA 2360
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis Funeral and Life Celebration Home
619 State Rd
Plymouth (Manomet), MA
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Davis Funeral and Life Celebration Home
619 State Rd
Plymouth (Manomet), MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
803 State Rd
Plymouth, MA
Interment
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blue Hill Cemetery
Braintree, MA
Mary F. Tardiff


1937 - 2019
Mary F. Tardiff Obituary
Mary F. Tardiff, age 82 years, of Plymouth, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Tardiff. Daughter of the late Thomas L. and Catherine E. (Moss) Clinton, born February 5, 1937, in Weymouth, she was a graduate of Weymouth High School. For over 30 years, Mary worked as a physical therapy assistant at Colonial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Weymouth. Devoted to her faith, she was active with St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth where she would help out with the bazaars and later attended St. Bonaventure's Church in Manomet. Mary was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed walking around her neighborhood, reading, and solving puzzle books. She never forgot to send holiday, birthday, or greeting cards to loved ones. Mary will forever be missed by her children, Joseph A. Tardiff of So. Daytona, Fla., Michael T. Santos and his husband Ray of Charlestown, Diane M. Ford of Plymouth, Deborah A. Connolly of Germantown, Md., and Denise E. Tardiff of Pompano Beach, Fla.; her brother, Thomas L. Clinton and his wife Jean of Norwood; her seven grandchildren, Meghan Connolly, Nicholle Lyons, Kathleen Connolly, Daniel Ford, Alisha Lundholm, Michelle Ford and Joseph N. Tardiff; her five great-grandchildren; and her many extended family and friends. Her funeral will be held from the Davis Funeral and Life Celebration Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth, at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019
