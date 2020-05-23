|
Mary Fillon of Hull, MA formerly of Weymouth and Hingham, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her parents William & Anna Fillon as well as her loving brothers Charles and Gerard. Mary is survived by her dear sister in law Jane Fillon of Largo, FL and several nieces and nephews. Mary was an active member of the Panagia Greek Orthodox Church in Hull. She worked as a draftsperson at the Charlestown Navy Yard for many years and loved her trade very much. There was a private burial at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020