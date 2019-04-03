|
Mary Gale (Lynch) Dorney, 74, of Halifax, died on April 1st surrounded by her Family. Mary was born in Dorchester, Mass. in 1944 and attended Saint Patrick's High School. She was the only daughter of the late Winifred and Daniel Lynch originally of Mayo and County Kerry, Ireland and sister of the late Daniel and John Lynch. Mary was a nurse and educator. After raising seven children, she completed her Bachelors degree in Nursing from Curry College and spent some time teaching future certified nursing assistants. After an accident Mary spent many years in chronic pain but didnt let that stop her. Her courage was a true inspiration and an example to anyone who knew her on how to persevere and overcome adversity. She started every day by making her bed. She said no matter what happened that day "at least you started off on the right foot." She enjoyed drinking a hot cup of tea, reading books, crafting and spending time at the Halifax Council on Aging. Mary is survived by her many cousins, friends, seven children, Brenda Spinazzola, Debra Blair, Tracey McDonald, Laurie Dorney, Amy Ferguson, Katey Cao, John M. Dorney and her hero and loving husband John J. Dorney. Mary and John were high school sweethearts and were married for 54 years. She loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. She was so proud of all their achievements and will be with them always as they take their own journeys through life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday at 4 -7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, Cor. Rte 14 and 58, Hanson. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA. Burial to follow at Halifax Central Cemetery. Mary's family asks donations may be made in her memory to the Halifax Council on Aging, 506 Plymouth Street, Halifax, MA 02338. For directions and to sign Mary's online guest book, pleae visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019