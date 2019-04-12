Home

Mary Flynn
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
16 Baboosic Lake Road
Merrimack, NH
Mary G. Flynn Obituary
Mary G. Flynn, 96, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Milford, N.H. She was born in Boston, the daughter of Charles and Helen Locke, and was raised and educated in Weymouth, Mass. Mary went on to proudly serve her country with the United States Navy Waves during World War II. She graduated from Boston University with an associate's degree, and later worked for many years as a dental receptionist with Dr. Neville, DMD, in Hingham, Mass. Mary moved to Merrimack, N.H., in 1993. She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed spending her free time at the Merrimack Senior Center, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Mary will be missed and never forgotten by her son, Neil Flynn and his wife Claire; her grandchildren, Colleen, Sean, and Jacqueline Flynn, and their families, Michael, and Maryssa Flynn; and her daughter-in-law, MaryAnn (Flynn) Freeman. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John J. Flynn, her son, Stephen L. Flynn, her daughter, Angela Flynn, and her brothers, Thomas and Edward Locke. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, April 14, from 2-4 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, in Merrimack, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, April 15, at 9:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, N.H. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham, Mass. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the at www.alz.org/manh. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 12, 2019
