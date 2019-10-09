|
|
Mary G. (MacPhee) Pascarelli, a 58-year Hull resident and retired Hull Public School system employee, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 1, 1931, Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Matilda (MacDonald) MacPhee of Clear Spring Prince Edward Island, Canada. She grew up on her family farm where they grew their own vegetables and raised livestock. With her mom passing away while she was young, Mary and her three siblings led by sister Flo managed the household while her dad tended to the farm. Mary came to the United States in 1949 at the age of 18, where she lived in Brookline near many of her MacPhee family relatives. She became a proud American citizen in 1957. Mary married her husband Victor in 1957 and started their family in Dorchester. They moved to Hull in 1961, where they raised their five children. Mary was a devout Catholic and a member of the St. Mary's Parish of Hull for 58 years. In Hull, Mary spent countless hours shuttling her children to various sporting events while also working at Pilgrim Skating Rink snack bar. When her children were older, she began working at the Hull Public School system cafeteria and made many good friends along the way. After retiring from the school system, Mary kept herself busy visiting her grandchildren and traveling with her husband, including regular visits to Mary's relatives on Prince Edward Island. Mary loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived for the holidays when she could get the whole family together for one of her famous meals. She was known for her meatballs and they were a "cant miss" feature of most Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Her competitive spirit shined at home when she could convince children and grandchildren to join her in her favorite table games. Scrabble, cards and puzzles were her specialty. She generously entertained family and friends while they spent time at the beach and returned to her home for summer cookouts. Mary was the beloved wife of her late husband of 48 years Victor. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph MacPhee and her sisters Flora MacInnis and Anne MacDonald. Mary was the devoted mother of daughter Diane of Hull, and sons Victor Jr. and his wife Alison of Holderness, N.H., John and his wife Gail of New Fairfield, Conn., James and his wife Kathleen of Hanover and Michael of Stoughton. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law Phyllis Marshall of Hull, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 11 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019