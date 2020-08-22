1/1
Mary H. Moore
Mary H. Moore, beloved matriarch of her extended family , passed away July 31, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Andrew, Robert and Matthew; six grandchildren, Terri, Christopher, Craig, April, Mathew and Colin; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia, Isabella and Mason. She was predeceased by her husband, Maynard Moore, son, Alan, and granddaughter, Amanda. Mary was a devoted grandmother who loved spending time and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed her extensive travel adventures, sports and as well as caring for her many pets. Mary was a longtime employee of State Street Bank. She was also very active in the Altrusa International Charity. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current conditions, funeral services will be private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the graveside burial service at Village Cemetery in Weymouth, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Village Cemetery
