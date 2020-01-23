|
Mary "Bunny" (Solimini) Hebert, 71 years young, of Westfield, formerly of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. A period of visitation services will be held on Friday, January 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at around 11:30 a.m. at Blue Hill Cemetery located at 700 West Street, Braintree. In honor of Mary, there will also be a celebration of life on the same day from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the Braintree Sons of Italy located at 161 King Hill Rd., Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020