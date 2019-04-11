|
Mary Hryhorchuk-Salvas, born April 12, 1926, in Ottawa, Canada, died peacefully April 8, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla., while in the comforting presence of her beloved husband Paul A. Salvas. Mary came to Massachusetts in her youth and remained a lifelong resident. She worked as a manager for Xerox Corporation in Waltham, Mass., for many years until retirement. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe and enjoyed her vacation home in Fla. Daughter of the late William and Helen Hryhorchuk, she was predeceased by her sister, Hilda Nezan, and brother, Victor Hryhorchuk. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul A. Salvas; her sister, Dorothy Price; and brother, John Hryhorchuk, both of Ottawa, Canada; and many nieces and nephews, all of Canada; grandson, Michael Banks of Ogden, Utah; nephew, Edward Salvas; and dear friends, Kindra Davis, LaToya Lowe, Bernadette Brady, and Mark Foiles. Funeral and burial arrangements will be private. She will be forever missed and dearly loved by her husband Paul A. Salvas.
