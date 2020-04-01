|
|
Mary I. "Honey" Prario of Braintree passed away March 29, 2020, peacefully at the age of 86. Born and raised in Braintree, Mary worked for many years at Standard Service Bureau in Boston. Loving wife of the late Robert J. Prario, she is survived by her brother, Peter R. Canelli and his wife Donna of Braintree; sister, Rita Sbrizzi and her late husband Joseph of Connecticut. Mary was the sister of the late Madeline Westover and her husband Stanley, Joseph Canelli and Louise Piggott; dear aunt of Deborah Piggott of Quincy, Cindy and Chris Kennedy of Braintree, JoAnn Sbrizzi of Connecticut, James Sbrizzi of North Carolina, Peter and Julie Canelli of Braintree, Nicholas Canelli of Braintree, Nancy and Joseph Vosnak of Marshfield, Karen and her late husband Frank Montillo of Braintree; great-aunt to Vicky Kennedy, Christina Vosnak, Hailey Canelli, Giavanna Canelli, Isabella Canelli, and Peter Canelli. She will be greatly missed by her two best friends, Josie D'Tullio and Lisa Paluzzi. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside funeral service at Blue Hill Cemetery. A celebration of Mary's beautiful life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Angel Fund for ALS, 649 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880, Attn: Ann Hadley. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2020