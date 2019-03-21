|
|
Mary J. (McDonnell) Finch, of Weymouth, formerly of Randolph, passed away March 12, 2019, at the age of 87. Born, raised, and educated in Randolph, Mary graduated from the Stetson School and Quincy Junior College. She then worked as a receptionist at a law firm in Boston for several years, commuting by bus and train every day. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved travel and jumped at every opportunity to do so. She warmed the hearts of people everywhere she went. She was the loving mother of the late James "Jimmy" Finch, Dianne Finch and her husband Brian Claydon of Rockport, Joanne Peterson and her husband Paul of Raynham, and Marianne Finch of Everett; adoring grandmother and great-grandmother of Scott Peterson and his wife Michelle and their children Ava and Gavin, Nicole Peterson and her daughter Isabella, Patrick Peterson and the late Jeannine (Finch) Zecchini and her son Ryan Partee. Mary is survived by her sister Theresa Levangie and her brothers Bernard and Joe McDonnell. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Stella and her brothers Thomas and Patrick "PT" McDonnell. Beyond Massachusetts, Mary will be missed by many friends and extended family members in England, Japan, California, Alaska, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and elsewhere. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Randolph on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are omitted. The burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com. Donations in lieu of flowers to .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019