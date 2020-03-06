The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:45 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Newton Obituary
Mary Judith "Judy" (Connelly) Newton, a lifelong Quincy resident, died March 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. The beloved wife of 62 years to Joseph J. Newton Jr. of Quincy, she was the loving mother of Martha Hanna of Fla., Joseph Newton and his wife Laura of Quincy, Douglas Newton and his wife Nicole of Marshfield and Suzanne Newton and her husband Sean Toland of Quincy; sister of Terese "Terry" Kearns of Rockland, Regina "Jill" Lacy of Quincy and the late Rhoda Carton; cherished Grammy of Jimmy Hanna, Dougie and Jackie Newton, Lindsey, Gavin and Seany Toland and Abigail and Michael Newton. She is also survived 3 great-grandchildren. Judy enjoyed cooking and hosting family holidays. She also enjoyed spending her summers in Wellfleet. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now