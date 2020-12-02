Mary Jane (Chisholm) Whittaker, 73 of Scituate passed away Monday after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. She was the devoted wife of 50 years to Robert Whittaker. She leaves behind her children Barbara McKay and husband Mark of Hingham, Elizabeth Whittaker of Chicago, IL and Ann Woelfersheim and her husband Matt of Cambridge, NY. She also leaves her siblings Tom and Gerry Chisholm and Barbara (Chisholm) Leahy. She was the proud and loving Grandmother to Sean, Tim and Ellie McKay, and Ryan and Eli Woelfersheim. Daughter of Eleanor and Kenneth Chisholm, Jane lived in Scituate all of her life. She attended Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, class of 65 and Cardinal Cushing College, class of 67. She worked as the attendance secretary at Scituate High School for seventeen years. Jane had a magnetic personality, and innate ability to make everyone around her feel welcome. She loved nothing more than hosting people in her home. Holidays were often spent with wide circles of family and friends, and she could always find a way to make room for one more. Friday Night Cocktails were a fixture with family and friends, and Jane would relish in the opportunity to celebrate the end of the week with the people she cared about the most. Janes talents were many, from her spectacular gardens to gourmet meals, her creativity shone through in everything she touched. She had a true gift for finding humor in every situation, and lived to make other people laugh. She never missed an opportunity to turn even the most mundane things into something that could at least make a good story later. Her fun loving spirit was often contagious and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her. As Parkinsons gained ground, Jane and her husband Bob spent their time exactly how they wanted - with each other. Their love, partnership and commitment will continue to serve as an example for everyone around them. In prioritizing the safety of Janes family and friends, services will be private. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fund the Parkinsons boxing program that Jane loved so much: 110 Fitness, 200B Weymouth Street, Rockland MA 02370. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196



