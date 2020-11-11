Mary Jane Celia, 82 of Hanson, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. The daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude (Campbell) Daley, she was born in West Bridgewater on March 29, 1938. Mary Jane was one of the first three women to graduate from Stonehill College business school in 1960. Following graduation, she enjoyed an accomplished career in education. In 1963, she married Joe Celia and constructed their loving home in Brockton. She had a passion for tennis, pickleball, skiing, and playing cards. She was an avid traveler and belonged to the Catholic Mothers Society, Red Hatters Club and would volunteer her time for local food pantries. Mary Jane's love and generosity were felt by all that knew her and she will be missed immensely. In addition to her husband Joe, Mary Jane is survived by her son and two daughters, Joe and his wife Angie of North Falmouth, Laureen and her husband Sean Brown of Hanover, Amy and her husband Ed Lopes of Portsmouth, RI. She was the Nana to Allison, Amanda, Alex, Julia, Caroline, Matthew, Timothy, and Benjamin. Mary Jane loved her family deeply and enjoyed watching her grandchildrens school activities, sports, and spending time with them. She was a devoted aunt to many nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. A public visitation at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service of remembrance will be held Friday, November 13 at St. Mary of Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover. The interment will be private at Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, at 10 Brookline Place West, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.