|
|
Mary Jo Montani, age 61, formerly of Milton and Braintree, passed away, peacefully, Monday, April 8, 2019, at The Boston Home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Jo led a life exemplified by faith, laughter, and perseverance. She was a graduate of Thayer Academy, Class of 1975, and Merrimack College, Class of 1979. Mary Jo was an avid artist, baker, and talented pianist. She was a Boston Red Sox fan and also enjoyed the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Her deep faith was a gift she shared with members of Saint Agatha Parish in Milton, Saint Thomas More Parish in Braintree, and The Boston Home in Dorchester where she resided since 2006. Mary Jo inspired those she met with her smile, positive attitude, and infectious laugh as she lived with grace and dignity in the face of Multiple Sclerosis. Prior to her illness, Mary Jo worked in the marketing industry as a buyer for Christian Dior Jewelry and was the representative for the Northeast region. Beloved mother of Michael D. Montani and his wife Danielle of Armonk, N.Y. Cherished Nana of Matthew, Kayla and Ashley. Devoted daughter of David G. Montani, Sr. and the late Christine M. (Antonelli) Montani. Step-daughter of the late Mary E. (St.John) McDonald Montani. Granddaughter of the late Larry and Josephine Antonelli and the late Frank and Irene Montani. One of ten siblings, Mary Jo was the dear sister of David G. Montani, Jr. and Frances Malames, Frank L. Montani, Loretta M. Porter and her husband Timothy, Larry A. Montani and his wife Mary, Daniel E. Montani and his wife Patricia, Christopher J. Montani, Theresa R. Montani, Anthony P. Montani and his wife Diane, and the late Michael F.L. Montani. Mary Jo is also survived by several aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and goddaughters, Christina Sousa and Christine Montani. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, April 12, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Agathas Church, 432 Adams Street, East Milton at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 | 8 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery. Those attending the funeral are invited to wear jewel tone clothing in celebration of Mary Jos life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jos memory may be made to The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 10, 2019