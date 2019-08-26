|
|
Mary K. (Drogo) Fernald, of Avon, passed away August 17, 2019 at the age of 82. Born in Boston, Mary was raised in South Boston and was a resident of Avon for 55 years. She retired from Jordan Marsh and enjoyed walking, ceramics, and was a faithful parishioner of St. Michael's Church in Avon. Beloved wife of the late Leroy H. Fernald. Loving mother of Leroy H., Jr. (Sue) of Braintree, Keith M. (Elly) of Avon, Glenn S. (Kristen) of Avon, Brett J. (Sharon) of Walpole, Darrin J. of Northborough, and Brian J. (Elizabeth) of Milton. Devoted sister of Frank Drogo of Braintree, Roseanne Astrauskus of Hudson, and the late John and Joseph Drogo. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Thursday, August 29, at 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Michael's Church in Avon at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday, August 28, from 5 - 8 p.m. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Avon. For online guest book and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 26, 2019