|
|
Mary Kennedy-Peretti, died Aug 10, 2019. She was predeceased by first husband, Christopher F. Kennedy, in 1989, and second husband, Robert A. Peretti, June 28, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Becker and Judy Higgins (Robert) of Newburyport; Mary Kate Kennedy of Burlington, Vt.; her sons, Chris Kennedy Jr. (Cindy) of Braintree, John Kennedy (Sparky) of Salem, N.H., Robert Kennedy (Maureen) of Weymouth, and Richard Kennedy (Wendy) of Cohasset. She was predeceased by son, James Kennedy (Karen), and daughter, Margaret Kennedy. Also survived by her stepchildren, Robert Peretti Jr., Pamela Roberts, Deborah Peretti, Jean McKenney, and MaryLu Klum. She also leaves 17 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by sisters, Anne Burke, Ellen McKenney Fahey and identical twin Margaret Davitt; and brothers, James, John, Joseph, Peter, Robert Devine and William Crosby. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., Belmont, Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common St., Belmont, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Donations may be made in her memory to the Angel Fund for ALS Research, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880, theangelfund.org. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019