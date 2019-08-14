Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
128 Common St.
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kennedy-Peretti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kennedy-Peretti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kennedy-Peretti Obituary
Mary Kennedy-Peretti, died Aug 10, 2019. She was predeceased by first husband, Christopher F. Kennedy, in 1989, and second husband, Robert A. Peretti, June 28, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Becker and Judy Higgins (Robert) of Newburyport; Mary Kate Kennedy of Burlington, Vt.; her sons, Chris Kennedy Jr. (Cindy) of Braintree, John Kennedy (Sparky) of Salem, N.H., Robert Kennedy (Maureen) of Weymouth, and Richard Kennedy (Wendy) of Cohasset. She was predeceased by son, James Kennedy (Karen), and daughter, Margaret Kennedy. Also survived by her stepchildren, Robert Peretti Jr., Pamela Roberts, Deborah Peretti, Jean McKenney, and MaryLu Klum. She also leaves 17 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by sisters, Anne Burke, Ellen McKenney Fahey and identical twin Margaret Davitt; and brothers, James, John, Joseph, Peter, Robert Devine and William Crosby. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., Belmont, Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common St., Belmont, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Donations may be made in her memory to the Angel Fund for ALS Research, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880, theangelfund.org. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now