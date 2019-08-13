|
Mary L. (Doherty) Cicerone of Hyde Park, formerly of Quincy, died August 11, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Cicerone, she was the loving mother of Denise Finlayson and her husband Neil and John Cicerone, all of Hyde Park, Mark Cicerone and his wife Geri of Norton and Michael Cicerone and his wife Deirdre of Duxbury; sister of Joseph Doherty and his wife Laraine of Hull; cherished grandmother of Eric, Anthony, Jessica, Michael and Payton. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A longtime Quincy resident, Mary was a professional cake decorator. She enjoyed baking and needlepoint. Mary was a member of St. Ann's Parish as well as a member of the Legion of Mary. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Mary's family would like to express their sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the entire staff at John Adams Healthcare in Quincy for the caring and loving support they provided to Mary and her family. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019