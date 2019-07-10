Mary L. (Irwin) Crawford, age 94, a lifelong resident of Weymouth passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Before Mary was married to Alonzo, she was employed by Alves Photography in Braintree and Cass Wooden Toys in Hingham. After her marriage she was a classroom aide at Saint Coletta's School in Braintree and worked nights as a salesclerk at Lechmere in Weymouth. She was a member of Kings Daughters, Athena's and the Mayflower Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Mary was an active member of the East Weymouth Congregational Church, where she was busy making crafts for their church fair. She was a lover of all animals but especially cats. Mary was the loving wife of her late husband, Alonzo R. Crawford and is survived by her children, Paul R. Crawford of Dartmouth, David M. Crawford of Weymouth and Diane Gorton and her husband Robert of Plymouth. She was the grandmother of Justin and Nathaniel Crawford, Lauren Arnold, Daniel, Briane and Sophia Gorton and the late Paul R. Crawford Jr. She also leaves 6 great-grandchildren. Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a memorial service in Mary's honor on Saturday, July 13, at 9:30 a.m. at the East Weymouth Congregational Church, located at 1320 Commercial St., in E. Weymouth. A graveside service will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, at 180 Pine St., S. Weymouth. Funeral arrangements are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service in S. Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Friends of the Plymouth Pound, P.O. Box 578, Manomet, MA 02345 www.friendsplymouthpound.org. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 10, 2019