Mary L. Johndrow, 82, a longtime resident of Randolph, passed away late Friday evening, December 13, 2019, at Toby Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert F. Johndrow, to whom she married March 13, 1957. Born August 12, 1937, in Quincy, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Brown) Kelsey. Mary and Bob raised their family in Randolph. After the children were raised, Mary went back to school and earned an associate's degree from Massasoit College in 1989. She continued her education from Bridgewater State College where she earned a bachelor's degree in 2000, at age 63. As proud as she was of this accomplishment, it paled in comparison to the pride she took in her children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. Mary grew up in the Hough's Neck neighborhood of Quincy and was a 1955 graduate of Quincy High School. She leaves behind her six children, Patty Brown and spouse Craig of Plainville, Karen Scolamiero and spouse Joe of Carver, Sharon Allen Johndrow of Carver, Robert Johndrow and spouse Chris of Avon, William Johndrow and spouse Karen of Bridgewater and Michael Johndrow of Northbridge; grandchildren, Christopher and Steven Allen, Angela and Brian Scolamiero, Derrick and Jason Brown, Kevin, Danny, Adam, David, Robbie, Andrew and Taylor Johndrow; great-grandchildren, Gavin Scolamiero, A.J., Willow and Ford LaCivita; and siblings, William, Robert and John Kelsey. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Kelsey. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. To sign an online guest book for Mary, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 18, 2019