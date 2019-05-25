Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Luciano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Luciano


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Luciano Obituary
Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Luciano, 76, of Weymouth passed away on May 14, 2019, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born May 1, 1943, to the late Anthony "Lefty" Luciano and Mary E. Abbruzzese. She is survived by her son, Gary; and granddaughter, Stephanie. Mary Lou is also survived by brother, John "Jack" Luciano of Weymouth and Ann Marie Luciano of West Wareham. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Per Mary Lou's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.