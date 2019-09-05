|
Mary Lorraine Nauha, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Middleboro on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Everett W. Nauha. Mary was born in Hartford, Conn. and was the eldest daughter of six children; she was the daughter of Mary (Sieller) McNulty and John J McNulty. Mary attended Weymouth High School. After marrying her late husband, they moved to Pembroke and started a Studebaker Dealership and worked together for many years. Mary and her husband loved ballroom dance and boating on Cape Cod. She also loved gardening and rug braiding. She loved spending time with her family. She moved to Middleboro in 2007 to be next door to her son, Everett (Chick) Nauha, who recently passed away, and his wife Lorraine. The serene setting of her new home was a great joy to Mary. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Elaine Dumaine of Sagamore Beach, her sister, Virginia Young of Hanson, three granddaughters, several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be at Mary's home in Middleboro on Sunday, September 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. and she will be laid to rest with her husband at the National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, September 9, at 2:30 p.m. For directions and to sign Mary's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019