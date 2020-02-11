|
|
Mary L. (DiMauro) O'Connell, a ten-year resident of Quincy and longtime East Boston resident, died February 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip O'Connell; loving mother of Marie A. Grimaldi of Quincy; cherished Nana of Marc P. Grimaldi; sister of the late Joseph and Salvatore DiMauro and the late Mildred Agneta. Mary is also survived by many nephews and 1 niece. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy. Private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020