Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Quincy, MA
Mary L. O'Connell

Mary L. O'Connell Obituary
Mary L. (DiMauro) O'Connell, a ten-year resident of Quincy and longtime East Boston resident, died February 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip O'Connell; loving mother of Marie A. Grimaldi of Quincy; cherished Nana of Marc P. Grimaldi; sister of the late Joseph and Salvatore DiMauro and the late Mildred Agneta. Mary is also survived by many nephews and 1 niece. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy. Private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in memory of Mary may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2020
