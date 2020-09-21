1/
Mary L. Partridge
Mary L. (Duggan) Partridge of Rockland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born on June 3, 1921 to Thomas S. and Mary McNamara Duggan. Her siblings were the late Thomas Duggan of Cohasset and the late John Duggan of Pembroke. She married the late Ernest E. Partridge in 1950, and she had four children: M. Christine Dion (Earl) of Norton and Ormond Beach, FL; Maureen A. Bono (Stephen Sr.) of Whitman; James M. Partridge (Kimberly) of Rockland; and the late Ellen K. Partridge of Rockland. Grandchildren include Michael Dion, Stephen Bono Jr. (Cathleen), Christine Bono, Brian Partridge (Beth), and Kevin Partridge. Her great grandchildren include Gregory Bono and Elliot Partridge. Mary graduated from Quincy High School in 1939, and then worked several jobs during the war, and later became a homemaker to raise her family. Arrangements are under the care of the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home in Rockland. For complete obituary and additional information & service details please visit http://www.magounbiggins.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
