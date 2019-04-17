|
Mary L. "Marylou" (Cook) Vincent, a resident of Medford for the last 36 years and formerly of Quincy, passed away with her children at her side on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was 85. Born in Boston, and raised in Quincy. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Janet (Grant) Cook. Marylou's working career included being employed at the Wollaston Credit Union, New England Life and she retired from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She was independent, and hardworking. She loved her friends. Marylou was a devoted mother, grandmother and loved her extended family. Marylou had a talent for reliving events in a manner that kept her audience riveted. She was an avid reader and could gobble up a novel in an afternoon, loved all music especially Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble, the best cookie maker, a unique sense of humor and a special way of expressing her opinion. In her earlier years Marylou was involved in church and loved to sing in the choir. She was a true animal lover who cherished all her pets, most especially her devoted companion of 16 years Willy. Marylou was the devoted mother of Michele Byrne and her husband Richard of Maine, and Michael Vincent and his partner Diane Sarkisian of Rhode Island. She was the loving gram of Carolyn Malloy and her husband Derreck, and Stephanie Byrne and her partner Patrick Dunham, and the great-grandmother of Natalie, Drew and Eve. She was the dear sister of the late Nancy Chausse, Sue Cochrane-Cook and Arthur Cook. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. As an expression of sympathy contributions may be sent in Marylou's name to the Missing Dogs Massachusetts, 300 Andover St., Suite 258, Peabody, MA 01960. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019