Mary Linda Westgate died peacefully on September 27, 2020. She was 78 years old. For the past nine years, Linda lived at Serenity Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham. Linda was the daughter of Lawrence B. Westgate and Lena M. (Nardozzi) Westgate, both of whom predeceased Linda. She was born in Plymouth, and moved to Kingston with her family in 1954. Until residing at Serenity Hill in Wrentham, Linda lived all her adult life with her family in Kingston. She shared with her family their love for each other. Given her unique character and personality, Linda had a profound influence on all who knew her or met her. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Linda was predeceased by her beloved sister, Carol L. (Westgate) Voght of Kingston. She is survived by her brother, J. Bradford Westgate and his wife Betsy (Scheid) of Nashua, N.H.; her niece, Sharon (Voght) Carmody, her husband Thomas, and their children, Ryan and Caroline, of Longmeadow; her nephew, Andrew Voght and his wife Allyson, and his stepdaughter, Isabelle Long, of Kingston; her niece, Barbara (Westgate) Halevi and her husband Imry, and their children, Clara and Oliver, of Nashua, N.H.; and her nephew, Bradford S. Westgate of Alma, Mich. There will be no calling hours. A private service and burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston, is planned for October 3, 2020. Shepherd Funeral Homes in Kingston is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store