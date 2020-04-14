|
Mary L. (O'Keefe) Wilkinson passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Wilkinson and Robert Cunningham, she was the loving mother of Gail Courchene (husband Donald) of Marshfield, Brian Cunningham (wife Doreen) of Pembroke, Lynn Tanner (husband Doug) of North Carolina, and the late Robert Cunningham; cherished grandmother of Corey, Nathan, Leah, Robert, Brent, Jocelyn, Rachel, and 11 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Arthur and Minnie (Lawson) O'Keefe, Mary was predeceased by a sister, Jean. Mary had been living the past few years at the Queen Ann Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She knew everyone there and enjoyed her time with them. The caring staff kept her comfortable in her final hours. Mary loved to travel and was always on the go. She loved to eat lobster and ice cream, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and ceramics, and later in life watching game shows. Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, and enjoyed every day spent with her two daughters, her son, her grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She now joins her late son Robert eternally. Due to the current limitations on social gatherings, a funeral service will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Queen Anne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, by mail to 50 Recreation Park Drive, Hingham, MA 02043. For online guest book and updated service information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 14, 2020