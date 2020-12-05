1/1
Mary Lou Pearson
Mary Lou (Conlin) Pearson passed away peacefully at Rose Court, Linden Ponds in Hingham, on November 27, 2020, at the age of 90. Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Pearson, her parents, James and Lillian Conlin, and sister, Doris (Conlin) Daley. She is survived by her three sons and their families, Robert Jr. (Ginny) of Fort Myers, FL, James (Paula) of Harwich, David (Joanne) of Hull. Mary Lou was a devoted grandmother to Jennifer, Robert, Kelly (Neil), Lindsay (Jake), Kyle, Charlie, Kate, and Laurie, as well as four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Eithan, and Justin, and Tucker and one niece and two nephews. Mary Lou was a 1952 graduate of Regis College. On August 23, 1952, Bob and Mary Lou married and together they raised their three boys while living first in Framingham and then Needham. She was a Cub Scout den leader. She was a longtime resident of Needham, working for the Needham School Department. Following retirement Mary Lou and Bob moved to Falmouth where she was an active member of St. Anthony's Church and served as a Eucharistic minister including bringing the Eucharist to the homebound. Eventually Bob and Mary Lou moved to Linden Ponds. Mary Lou's favorite activities included gathering with family and friends, rug hooking, reading, going to the beach as well as travel, with her most favorite trip being to Ireland. Given the current circumstances with Covid-19, services at this time will be limited to the immediate family with plans for a celebration of life next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice. Payable to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or Linden Ponds, Residents Care Fund, c/o Mairi Eleakie, 300 Linden Pond Way, Hingham, MA 02043. For obituary or to share a memory of Mary Lou, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
