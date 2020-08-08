1/1
Mary Louise Pitts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Louise (Fletcher) Pitts, of Scituate, MA passed away peacefully at home after 87 blessed years on July 30, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 52 years to her late husband Fordie H. Pitts Jr, loving mother of Lorraine Johnson and Martin Warren of Hampton, NH, Mary Lou and Stephen Bohn of Scituate, MA, Karen Pitts and Chris Cunniff of Milton, MA, Fordie and Shari Pitts of Bridgewater, MA, Corinne and Michael Norton of Pembroke, MA, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, cherished in-laws, beloved aunt, and trusted friend to many. Her legacy can be summarized in two simple words she often repeated, "Kindness Matters." A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The First Trinitarian Congregational Church at 381 Country Way in Scituate in the Memorial Garden with outdoor and also indoor seating. The family will also stream the service "live" for those who are unable to attend and wish to view it remotely at https://www.facebook.com/FTCCScituate/ In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Lou may be made to St. Judes hospital or if there is another charity dear to your heart. Please visit Mary Louises tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com for more details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved