Mary Marks Brennock, a native of Cohasset, 95, the daughter of Anthony and Cusmira Marks, died Nov. 2, 2019, in hospice under the compassionate care of her daughter Catherine (Kana) Taft. Mary was married to the love of her life, Henry E. Brennock Sr. who passed nearly 20 years ago in 1999 after 54 years together. Mary is survived by her son, Eddie Brennock and his wife Kathy of Cohasset; daughter, Maureen Yalenezian and husband, David of Hanson; son, Daniel Brennock and his wife, Kathleen of Uxbridge; and, daughter, Kana Taft and her husband, William of Hanson; She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Hernan of Cohasset. Mary was "Nana" "Darlin" and "Great-Nana" to 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Beyond immediate family members she was "Mary B" and "Nana" to hundreds of children who were blessed to be touched by her endless love through the many church and community activities that have become traditions in Cohasset. Mary was a fixture in Cohasset High School for nearly 20 years as the Guidance, then Main Office Secretary. Other than the raising of her four children, her proudest moments derived from her work with Brownies, Girl Scouts, Sunday school classes to name just a few. Mary was the inspiration behind St. Anthony's Christmas Pageant that brought the meaning of Christmas to the littlest of children. She also created St. Anthony's Easter Egg Celebration that drew hundreds of families to the front lawn of the Rectory in search of just the right shade of egg with unique surprises inside that would light the eyes of each child. Mary was best known for the Jingle Bell Walk from the decks of a lobster boat in Cohasset Harbor to the warmth of Cohasset Community Center. Accompanied by "Santa Claus" (husband Henry), "Mrs. Claus" would lead her twelve, originally costumed elves and all the children in Christmas and winter songs in celebration of the season. Mary's heart grew weary in her later years but her spirit, zest for life, and love of children were constant. A funeral Mass and celebration of Mary's life will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church at 10 Summer Street in Cohasset. Visiting hours will be at the Parish Center next to the church on Thursday, 7 November 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donations can be made in Mary's name to . Memphis, Tenn. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. Cohasset-Norwell 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 5, 2019