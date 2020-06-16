Mary M. Griffin
Mary M. (Duffy) Griffin , of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Horace Charles Griffin for 40 years. Loving mother of William A. Griffin and his wife Christine Baker Griffin of New Braintree, Maureen P. Griffin and her husband James M. Lawrence of Franklin, Clare Griffin Ellis of Walpole, Judy M. Griffin of Quincy, and John J. and his wife Claire Griffin of Westwood. Sister of Rev. Joseph P. Duffy S.J. of Weston, Thomas F. and his wife Joanne Duffy of Stoneham, and the late A. Teresa and her husband George Negus, and Capt. William L. and his wife Gladys Duffy. Devoted "Grandma" of Jennifer Ellis and her husband Chad Rishel, James Ellis, Dr. Caitlin Lawrence and her husband Philip Allessi, Ryan Lawrence, Prof. Maryclare Griffin and her husband Prof. Ted Westling, Norah Griffin, Seth Baker and his wife Dr. Kim Ng, Dylan Baker, and Jillian and her husband Michael Bokoff. Cherished great-grandmother of Maeve, Mariella, Zoe, Lily, Sophie, and Sonia. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired Executive Assistant for the Interstate Commerce Commission for 13 years. Prior to her marriage, Mary attended classes at Boston Colleges downtown campus. After her retirement, Mary pursued additional education at UMass Boston, achieving a certificate in Advanced Gerontology. She also attended courses at Boston College Institute for Learning in Retirement. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, followed by a private interment with her late husband Horace, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys memory may be made to Campion Center Home for Retired Jesuits, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02193. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, Dorchester.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 16, 2020.
