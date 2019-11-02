|
Mary M. (Manzoni) Grilli, age 96, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Milton to the late John B. and Virginia S. (Guiliano) Manzoni. Raised in Milton, she was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1940 and had lived in Quincy for over seventy-five years. Mary was a dedicated mother and homemaker but as a young woman had worked in the commissary for the Quincy Public schools. She was a woman of faith and a longtime active parishioner, with her late husband Ettore, of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. Mary enjoyed reading and loved to cook. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and especially to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late Ettore A. "Ed" Grilli. Devoted mother of Alfred J. Grilli and his late wife Linda of Plymouth, Edward F. Grilli and his wife Michelle of Duxbury and Richard V. Grilli and his wife Cindy of Hopkinton. Loving grandmother of Lauren N. Glidden and her husband Dan, Eric S. Grilli and his wife Katherine and Nicole E. Grilli. Much loved great-grandmother of Ida and Riley Glidden and Domenic E. Grilli. Mary was the last of five siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation Tuesday morning prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Marys memory may be made to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019