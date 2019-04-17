Home

Services
Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Home
870 Broad Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189-2923
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
Weymouth Fairmount Cemetery
126 Cedar St.
East Weymouth, MA
Mary M. Hilton


Mary M. Hilton Obituary
Mary M. Hilton, 92, passed away in Middleboro, on April 12, 2019. She was born in 1928, in Dorchester, Mass., to her late parents, George Gardner and Bertha (Brugman) Gardner. She was the wife of the late Frank E. Hilton. Mary deeply loved her family and loved preparing their favorite meals for them. She loved to go shopping and dining out, as well. Mary leaves behind her beloved daughter Linda J. Smith of Middleboro, Mass. She also leaves behind her sons David Hilton of Hadley, Mass. and Brian Hilton of Brockton, Mass. As well she leaves behind several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation hour will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 18, at the Peck Funeral Homes, 870 Broad Street, Weymouth, MA, to be followed by a catholic prayer service at 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 11:15 a.m. at the Weymouth Fairmount Cemetery at 126 Cedar St., East Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
