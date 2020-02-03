Home

McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony's Parish
129 South Main Street
Cohasset, MA
Mary "Maura" Margaret Hurley, 84, of Duxbury and Waterville, County Kerry, Ireland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Hurley, of 55 years. She is survived by her 5 children, Dr. Liam Hurley and his wife Brigid of Andover, Tina Hurley of Cohasset, Sean Hurley and his wife Michele of Wakefield, Ian Hurley and his wife Diana of Groton, and Colleen Hurley of Hanover. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Meghan, Liam, Jared, Connor, Declan, Cailin, Maeve, Nora Grace, Nicholas and Stephanie. Maura immigrated to the United States in 1954 and subsequently brought her entire family to Cambridge. She will be forever remembered for her devotion to her family and her love of reading, traveling and exploring new cultures. Maura's life will be celebrated at a funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Anthonys Parish at 129 South Main Street, in Cohasset. A family burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at Otis Air Force Base in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maura's memory can be made to the Leukemia Foundation of New England or the Salvation Army. To sign a guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 3, 2020
