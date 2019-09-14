|
|
Mary Litchfield McLellan (James) "Muzzie" of Hingham, passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 93 after a brief illness. Beloved mother of Craig and his wife Lisse of Kingston, Douglas and his wife Cheryl of Cohasset, and Betsy and Daniel McLellan of Hingham, also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Oliver and Lillian James and sister of the late Helen Gallop, Richard James and Everett James. Former wife of the late Neil Burton McLellan. Mary was born in the family home on Hersey Street, November 1, 1925. Her family settled in Hingham in 1638, and were founding members of the Old Ship Church in Hingham where she was a lifelong member. Mary would often recall fond memories of her time at the Center School, she was a graduate of Hingham High School 1943. After High school she went on to graduate from the Modern School of Fashion and Design in Boston. Mrs. McLellan was active throughout her life with many local organizations, beginning with the U.S.O., she was a member of the Hingham Ladies Club, volunteered at the Hingham Library, Father Bills in Quincy and the Cohasset Historical Society and Arts Center. There will be a celebration of life at Ames Chapel located behind the Old Ship Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, relatives and friends are invited. For online guest book and additional information go to www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019