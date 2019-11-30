|
Mary (Happnie) Medlin, 86, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.. Mary, the matriarch of the Medlin family, was predeceased by her husband John, daughter Theresa Ann, and her 7 Happnie siblings, Robert, James, Charles, Joseph, John, Catherine Wright, and Patricia DiRosario. She is survived by her children, John A. Medlin Jr. (Linda) of Marshfield, Peggy Marshall (Jeff) of Kingston, Michael Medlin (Shirley) of New Hampshire, Kathy Medlin-McSorley (Walter) of Kingston, and Stephen Medlin (Lisa) of Kingston. Mary was the proud grandmother of John Medlin III (Courtney), Catherine Conton, Julie Conton (Lindsey), Jamie-Lynn Medlin, Kelley Marshall, Garry Marshall (Kayla), Katelyn Medlin, Stephen Medlin Jr., Christopher Medlin, Samantha Medlin, and Thomas McSorley, and great-grandmother of Gracie Medlin, John Medlin IV, Jackson Medlin, and Skarlett Marshall. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Mary grew up in Hyde Park in a beautiful stone house that her father built for his wife and family of 8 children. She attended Mass Memorial School of Nursing where she received her BSN. Her long career of nursing in conjunction with her husbands military career, brought them around the country and overseas with their young family of 6. Her career path led her to becoming Director of Nursing. They chose to settle in Marshfield in 1969. After retiring from nursing, she decided to venture into the small business world and open Little Peoples Country Day Care in her home. Her children followed her business sense years later by opening up their own various small businesses. Mary's caregiving and nurturing traits are reflected in the nursing and teaching careers of her daughters and granddaughters. She would do anything for anyone, and open her home and heart to anyone in need. She was a loyal, committed wife to her husband of 64 years. After 10 months of heartache from losing him, she looked forward to this day where she would be reunited with him. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street in Marshfield. Interment will be in the Couch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation on behalf of Mary's daughter-in-law Linda Medlin, by mail to 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers MA 01923 or online at scleroderma.org. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019