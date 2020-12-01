1/1
Mary Messias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary 'Alice' Messias, age 80, of Scituate passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late James Anthony and Alice Mary (O'Brien) Russo. Beloved wife of the late Harold F. Messias. Cherished mother to Karen Spinella, her husband Joe of Scituate, MA, Harold F. Messias, Jr., his wife Doraine of Colorado Springs, CO and her late sons John Messias and Steven Messias. Loving grandmother to Joseph, Matthew, Anthony, Nicholas, Kylie, Elizabeth, Rachael and AJ as well as loving great grandmother to Isla Elizabeth Abshire. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Paula Russo McKeever of Lynnfield, MA, daughter in law Karen as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James Russo, Jr and sister Carol Lewis. Alice was a registered nurse at Quincy hospital for many years. She was a loving, kind and beautiful person devoted to her family and friends. At this time services will be private. Words of comfort can be left at: www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved