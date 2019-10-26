Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
40 Canal Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Mary P. "Pat" Hartigan, of Marshfield, passed away on October 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Pat was the beloved sister of the late Barbara A. Hartigan of Marshfield, William E. Hartigan and his late wife, Lorraine of Marshfield, and the late John J. and James R. Hartigan; loving aunt of William R. Hartigan of Marshfield, Michelle M. Hartigan of Marshfield, Robert J. Hartigan of Kingston, John J. Hartigan III of Hawaii, Michael Hartigan of Arizona, and AnnMarie Rush of Florida. Pat worked at Semicon and lived in Billerica for many years before moving home to be with her sister. In retirement, Pat enjoyed her time at Saquish and worked at the Brant Rock Market. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street (Rte. 139) in Marshfield, and will conclude with a funeral procession to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal Street, in Marshfield, for a funeral Mass to be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Winslow Cemetery, Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory can be made to the Gurnett/Saquish Corp. c/o Mary Carrigan, 29 Hartford Street, Dover, MA 02030. For online guest book and directions, please visit our web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019
