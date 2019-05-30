Mary Patricia "Patti" (Jones) Langley, age 61, of Plymouth, formerly of South Weymouth, lost her brief courageous battle on May 25, 2019 at her home. he was the beloved wife of twenty-five years to Steven Langley of Plymouth. She was the loving mother of Erin Murphy and her husband Michael West of Weymouth, James Murphy and his wife Sara of Hyde Park, Kelli Murphy and her partner John Desilets of Quincy, Melissa Langley and her partner Jason Cook of Pembroke, and Steven Langley of Whitman. She was the cherished sister of Charles Jones and his wife Errin of Walpole. She also leaves her loving and faithful dog, Rascal. Patti was born on July 4, 1957 in Weymouth to Charles and Mary (Corridan) Jones. She was a 1975 graduate of Weymouth South High School. She worked for thirty years at Stop-n-Shop. Pattis greatest accomplishment was her children of whom she was very proud. She loved her family, the Red Sox, the Patriots and her yearly trips to Aruba with Steve, Errin and Charles. She will be dearly missed. A period of visitation will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or . For more information or to sign the online guest book please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2019