McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
Mary P. MacDonald Obituary
Mary P. (Gillan) MacDonald, of Weymouth, died June 26, 2019. She was 96. Mary grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada and later lived in Roxbury before moving to Weymouth. She enjoyed many vacations to Prince Edward Island with family over the years. She was a wonderful cook and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. She will be dearly missed. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd J. MacDonald. Devoted mother of Mary Karcher and her husband Tom of Duxbury. Loving sister of Catherine MacDonald of Weymouth, Sister Gertrude Gillan CSM, Ann Fitzpatrick and her husband Lenny, Mary Kelly and her husband Martin, Noreen Gillan, John Bernard Gillan; all of Prince Edward Island, Basil "Gill" Gillan and his wife Frances of Hanover, Ernest Gillan of N.H. and the late Joseph, Mary "Marguerite" Stewart, John, Mark, Ralph, Frank, James, Phillip and Lorraine Keefe. Also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 11 a.m. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019
