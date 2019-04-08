|
Mary (Salvucci) Palmer, age 93, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Alliance Health at Marina Bay, in the comfort of her loving family. Mary was born in San Donato, Italy, to the late Luigi and Annita (Fabrizio) Salvucci. She immigrated to Canada as an infant before settling in the United States. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School. Mary had lived in Quincy for most of her life. She was primarily a homemaker but as a young woman had worked as a seamstress. Later, she was employed as a sales associate at Lord & Taylor at the South Shore Plaza. Most of all, Mary was devoted to her family. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Palmer. Devoted mother of David M. Palmer, Michael R. Palmer, and Susan M. Palmer, all of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Michael J. Palmer and his wife Marianne of Quincy. Cherished great-grandmother of Michael A. Palmer and Marissa E. Palmer. Dear sister of Orfeo "Joseph" Salvucci and his wife Kay of Holbrook and predeceased by Lucy Vespaziani and Antonio Salvucci. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9 | 10 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 8, 2019